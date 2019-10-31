Curlsmith

Super Slip Pre-biotic Primer

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Curlsmith Super Slip Pre-Biotic Primer is a pre-wash treatment suitable for all hair types, especially thinning and slow-growing hair. This stimulating pre-wash helps energize the hair follicles, and rebalance the scalp's natural protective barrier (the microbiome). It also prepares and protects the hair from the stripping effects of clarifying, detangling the strands and keeping hair soft and moisturized during washing.Key Benefits:Energize hair folliclesRebalance the scalp's protective barrierMelt away knots and build-upCurlsmith products have zero spoons of Sulphates, Silicones, Mineral Oils and PhtalatesOrganic Ingredients, 100% Vegan and Cruelty FreeSuper Slip Pre-Biotic Primer is the first step in the Curlsmith Scalp Transformation System, which creates the optimal environment for hair follicles.Scalp Transformation System:STEP 1: Super Slip Pre-Biotic Primer (PREBIOTIC + ENERGIZE with Guarana, Ginger and Nettle)STEP 2: Wash & Scrub Detox Pro-Biotic (PROBIOTIC + EXFOLIATE with Micro Scrub)STEP 3: Post-Biotic Calming Conditioner (POSTBIOTIC + COOL DOWN with Mint and Tea Tree)How The Magic Happens:Healthy, beautiful-looking hair starts at the scalp. Our Super-Slip Pre-Biotic Primer contains balanced pre-biotics, nutritive compounds that feed the 'good bacteria' which form the skin's protective barrier, called the Microbiome. This helps create the perfect environment for hair follicles, strengthening the scalp's barrier and prepping it for clarifying. This is why using a pre-wash is so important. Use this Biotic Primer as a base and apply the Curlsmith Wash & Scrub Detox Pro-Biotic directly on top of it, without rinsing first, to keep your hair smooth and detangled.Inspired by generations of homemade hair remedies, Curlsmith blends fresh curl-loving foods with kitchen cupboard staples and rare organic ingredients to make premium products that really work. Our Super Slip Pre-Biotic Primer is blended with stimulating Ginger Root, Wild Nettle and Fermented Rice Water, an ingredient used for centuries in Asia to keep hair long, strong, detangled and clean.No Nasties:All Curlsmith products have zero spoons of Sulphates, Silicones, Mineral Oils and Phtalates. Plus, they contain Organic Ingredients, they¿re 100% Vegan and Cruelty Free.