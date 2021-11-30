ColourPop

Super Shock Highlighter

$8.00

At Ulta Beauty

Details ColourPop's famous Super Shock Cheek formula has a bouncy texture that delivers a healthy luminous glow that's weightless, buildable, and super-blendable. Features Long-wearing Buildable Blends smoothly How to Use Use a flat synthetic foundation/cheek brush or a duo fiber brush. A flat synthetic brush will give more coverage while the duo fiber brush will give a more sheer and airbrushed effect. For all Super Shock formulas: close that sucker up tight! Don't leave the pot open for long periods of time; you may lose some of the magic that makes Super Shock Shadows and Cheeks so amazing. Ingredients Dimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Silica, Ethylhexyl Isononanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenoxyethanol, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, Propylene Carbonate, Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492), Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).