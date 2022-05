Ilia

Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

A vegan tint with skincare properties that provides skin with a lightweight dewy coverage. Skin is left feeling hydrated and nourished thanks to hyaluronic acid to plump, plant based squalane to help balance and niacinamide to help smooth skin's texture. This product has been dermatologist tested and is non-comedogenic.