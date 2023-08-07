Ilia

I bought this product back in December as I had heard goods things about it and wanted to give it a go. Sadly, the product was not that great and felt like putting grease all over your face. On top of being oily, it smelt like dog food which was really weird. Across the day, I noticed my skin continued to get oilier in look and by the end of the day, I noticed a bit of break out was forming. I haven’t used it since and I’m not happy considering the cost of this product. Eye Colour Brown Skin Tone Light Did you receive an incentive for this review? No Shade Purchased: ST4 Recommends this product ✘ No