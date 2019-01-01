Ultrasun

Super Sensitive High Spf30 Family Formula

Free from perfume, oils and emulsifiers. Water resistant. Ultrasun Super Sensitive High SPF 30 Family Formula delivers very high all day protection (UVA 93% and UVB SPF30) with just one application per day. Its super sensitive formulation is ideal for very sensitive and children’s skin and helps to prevent 'prickly heat' reactions. It provides extra protection for vulnerable areas such as shins, noses, shoulders etc. Ultrasun Super Sensitive High SPF 30 Family Formula is free from oils, emulsifiers and perfume reducing the risk of allergy and making it especially suitable for sensitive skins. Like other Ultrasun products, it is non-staining, non-greasy, water-resistant and easy to use. Airless pump dispenser to prevent product deterioration and contamination.