Votary

Super Seed Serum – Broccoli Seed And Peptides

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Votary

For sensitive, redness-prone and irritated skin. Votary Super Seed Serum relieves redness while calming and softening skin. Cooling and refreshing on your skin, it leaves your skin more resilient and less reactive. Broccoli seed and rosehip oil deliver a natural lipid boost while hyaluronic acid increases hydration and plumps skin. Grape seed extract soothes reactive skin while natural and bio-engineered peptides boost skin’s natural defences by supporting lipid function and microbial balance.