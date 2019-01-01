Peach and Lily

Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

$43.00

At Peach and Lily

This is a pro-level wash-off mask that effectively and gently exfoliates, resurfaces and retexturizes skin. Consider this a unique deep-cleansing, purifying, and resurfacing facial where dead skin cells are unglued, impurities deep within pores are "de-gunked" and fresh skin is revealed. If you're dealing with clogged pores, rough patches, or bumps, this mask is for you. The result? Dramatically smoother texture with drastically minimized appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Give your skin a total reboot. Over time, the color of the formula may shift due to the natural ingredients. And that’s OK, as the formula remains potent and stable. This is what natural looks like - so enjoy your uniquely-hued formula. Texture: jelly-like, soothing, light Scent: Subtly fresh floral and hints of the ocean Skin Type: all skin types, even those with sensitive skin Size: 80ml