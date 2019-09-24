Search
Peach and Lily

Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

"Reboot" is right: This retexturizing mask uses a blend of 10% AHA, 0.5% BHA, and blue agave to promote quicker cell turnover, leaving pores are unclogged.
6 Face Masks That Instantly Reboot Your Skin
by Samantha Sasso

Reboot your skin

This will leave your pores unclogged and your face smoother than Sade's first album since 2010 is bound to sound. (Okay, maybe not that smooth.) Hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica ("cica" for short), chamomile, and aloe work to simultaneously smooth and hydrate skin — all reasons you'll want to get on the waitlist now.