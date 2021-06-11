Glossier

Super Pure

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

What it is: A daily vitamin and mineral duo of 5% Niacinamide and Zinc PCA that nourishes skin, for visibly smoother texture and improved clarity. Why it's special: Formulated with an optimal 5% Niacinamide to balance the complexion in around four weeks, without irritating sensitive skin. Zinc PCA helps reduce the look of congested pores without the drying effects that come along with all your usual acne treatments.