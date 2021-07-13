KVD Beauty

Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment

A one-pot wonder for waterproof eyeliner, shadow and brows, in 17 long-lasting colors. Saturated with as much pigment as possible, this high-pigment pomade delivers budge-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof brows that don't come off until you want them to. Master the art of bold brows with an unprecedented range of 17 shades - 8 natural brow tones, 8 artistic colours, ''White Out'' for mixing and customising and ''Bleach'' for a bleached look. KVD Vegan Beauty Brow Collection empowers you to own whatever brow look you want with confidence, whether they're soft and natural, precise and defined or a rainbow-bright work of art. How to Use Apply with the #70 Pomade Brow Brush. Use “White Out” to mix and customize your perfect shade. Use “Bleach” to create a bleached brow look without the commitment.