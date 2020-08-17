The Honey Pot

Make the switch from conventional to organic with 100% certified organic tampons. Free from pesticides, chlorine, dioxins, dyes and synthetic materials, our certified organic tampons are a clean and healthy option for your monthly menstrual needs. Along with clean cotton, our bioplastic applicator is biodegradable. Dervied from sugarcane, our natural applicator is compostable and sustainable. Contains 18 super tampons.