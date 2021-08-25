Charlotte Tilbury

The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette

$57.00

Product Information Darlings, discover two SUPER STAR nude satin-matte eye looks in one easy-to-use palette! The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette features three cool, caramel brown shades and three warm, bronze shades for UNIVERSALLY-FLATTERING nude-toned, smokey eye magic!! These LIGHT AS AIR velvet matte eyeshadows are finely milled and blended with oils and waxes for a super emollient, buildable and forgiving texture that delivers long-lasting pigment without creasing or patchiness. These universally flattering 90s-inspired shades play with light and shadow to give you mesmerising nude-toned eyes to hypnotise! SUPER NUDES = SUPER YOU, DARLING! Combining the WEARABLE, COOL-GIRL SUPER MATTES from the 90s supermodel era and the modern, euphoric FILTER-EFFECTS from the QUEEN OF SUPER TILBURY GLOW, my Super Nudes collection feature easy to wear neutral nudes for everyone, everywhere! It's 90s SUPER STAR DNA, BOTTLED! Tilbury Tip: Wear my 6-shade Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette with my NEW! Nudegasm face palette, NEW! Super Nudes Eye Liner Duo and NEW! easy-to-wear SUPER lipsticks to unlock the secret to SUPER EYES, a SUPER GLOW and SUPER LIPS! SKU: EEEPXX6X1R Fill: 7.2g What makes it magic? INNOVATIVE POWDER TECHNOLOGY - allows for a creamy, fluid-glide texture SMOOTHING POLYMERS – perfectly rounded particles for an ultra-smooth application and soft-focusing effect on the eyes MAGICAL ELASTOMER GEL—for a stretchable, smooth and non-greasy appearance MICRONIZED PIGMENTS –enhanced matte color pay-off and blendability Mix, match the perfect nude shades for an easy smokey eye to suit your every mood Universally flattering colors and textures Rich in pigments and emollients for a velvety-smooth, soft finish