Herbivore

Super Nova 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream

$48.00 $40.80

Buy Now Review It

At Herbivore

A potent eye cream that instantly de-puffs under eye bags while brightening the appearance of dark circles over time with 5% THD Vitamin C + caffeine. Super Nova Eye Cream won a 2023 Cosmopolitan's Clean Beauty Award for Best Eye Cream!