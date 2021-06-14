Coco & Eve

Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Like treating your tresses to a tropical holiday (in just 10 minutes) Coco & Eve’s Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque utilises natural wonders to swiftly and deeply condition stressed-out strands. A ‘5-in-1’ treatment, the formula replenishes dryness and intensely hydrates, locking moisture into the cuticle to give luminous shine and repair hair from the inside out, taming frizz and minimising split ends. Raw virgin coconuts from Bali strengthen and repair hair to reduce breakage, penetrating deep into follicles to promote a healthy scalp, while conditioning fig and shea butter work in harmony to moisturise and detangle locks without weighing them down. Argan and linseed oils reduce frizz to make hair more manageable, while also boosting shine for silky-soft, gorgeously glossy results. Completely free from sulphates and parabens, gluten-free, cruelty-free and 100% vegan, this miraculous mask does only good. The full-size miracle mask even comes with a free Coco & Eve tangle tamer, which features special two-tiered bristle technology to detangle hair with minimal breakage and damage and ensure that the rich cream is evenly distributed through each and every strand. You have to see the results yourself to believe them – and now you finally can.