Lush

Super Milk

$28.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

"My daughter and I absolutely love this spray. We both have different hair types my daughters hair is thick, wavy and auburn. Mine is, coarse, thick but getting thinner due to menopause and white (natural). This spray suits both our different hair types and smells divine. It does not weigh the hair down and it feels lovely and soft. I am liking what I have used so far. A+" - LokiBear "I used the argon oil shampoo bar first, didn't condition in the shower - just sprayed my damp hair with Super Milk. It smells very sweet but I like it. My dry, damaged hair was then easy to brush before drying with a diffuser. It feels very soft and because I didn't use a thick, heavy, conditioner (as I usually do) my natural wave is starting to come back because SM is light - but mighty! My husband and my son keep asking to sniff my head now too. I may use less spray next time as I soaked my hair in SM thinking that's what I would need to do. I don't think I need as much product next time." - mrsbaggy How to use: Apply this award winning spray through wet hair as a leave-in conditioner to help detangle, protect the hair from heat prior to blow drying or as your primer ready for styling. Use as your liquid in the L.O.C Method. Can also be used on dry hair to refresh and prevent static. Winner of Best New Hair Styling Product at the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2021.