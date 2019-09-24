Sephora Collection

Super Matte Moisturizer

$16.00

A mattifying moisturizer, ideal for combination to oily skin, formulated with natural hyaluronic acid and mattifying powder, known to mattify and minimize shine.Skin Type: Combination and Oily Skincare Concerns: Oiliness, Pores, BlemishesFormulation: Lightweight lotionHighlighted Ingredients:-Mattifying Powder: Known to mattify skin and reduce shine.- Natural Hyaluronic Acid from Wheat: Known to hydrate skin.Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: 90 percent of the ingredients in this product are of natural origin, the remaining 10 percent are mainly to ensure the sensory appeal and preservation of the product. Not only does this product support healthy skin, it is also good for the environment, as the tube is made of 61 percent of plastic from sugar cane residue and the box is made of materials from sustainable forests and is decorated with plant-based inks.Clinical Results: In a self-evaluation use test on 21 volunteers, after 28 days of use:- 81% found skin hydrated after 1st use- 95% found skin mattified after 1st useClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.