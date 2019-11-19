Revlon

Super vibrant. Super lush. Super creamy lip color. The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is a cult-classic lipstick - the perfect combination of high-impact color in a super-moisturizing formula. Color that's truly addictive to wear; we use microfine pigments so the shades are vibrant but the feeling is lightweight. Buttery - only better - thanks to all the hydration in these lipsticks. The formula is infused with vitamin E and avocado oil. This lipstick does not cake (because we only like cake when it's baked). Over 82 amazing ways to play with cool, classic, and trendy lipstick shades, in 4 finishes: crème, pearl, sheer, and matte.Application tips If you like extra definition, use our ColorStay Lipliner before applying; if you love major shine, swipe on our Super Lustrous Lipgloss after applyingDirections for use Simply swipe on this lip color and you're good to go. Dealing with any dry, flaky patches? Wipe them away before you apply, with our super-easy Revlon Kiss Exfoliating Lip Balm. If you like extra definition, use our ColorStay Lipliner before applying; if you love major shine, swipe on our Super Lustrous Lipgloss after applying