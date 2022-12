Revlon

Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick

$25.95 $12.97

Buy Now Review It

At Priceline

Revlon Super Lustrous™ Glass Shine lipstick delivers saturated colour and this buttery-soft lipstick instantly melts onto lips for a glass-like finish. Formulated with a blend of aloe, hyaluronic acid and rose quartz to soften lips. Available in a range of buttery, high-shine shades.