Infused with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this radiant highlighting cream is brilliantly multipurpose: Use it on eyes, cheeks, and face. It comes in three shades—a soft pearl and a warm gold—to flatter any skin tone. .14oz Peau de Soleil: warm bronze gold Peau de Pêche: soft pearlized bronze suede Peau de Rosé: soft warm rose (Exclusive to goop!)