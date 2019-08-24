Details
A beautiful, multipurpose highlighting cream that delivers luxurious warmth in a universally flattering shade.
Discover the versatility of a highlighter, contour, bronzer, and blush all-in-one potent compact. The soothing and easy-to-apply polish nourishes and treats the skin while enhancing your natural glow. Infused with a combination of anti-oxidants and hydrators, the buildable formula adds a radiant polish and instant suppleness to skin. Key ingredients include:
Hylaruonic Acid Filling Spheres: Technology designed to smooth and plump wrinkles for a lifting effect.
Caper Extract: This naturally soothing active derived from caper buds helps to reduce inflammation.
Organic Jojoba Oil: A natural antioxidant that moisturizes for a radiant, luminous finish while protecting the skin from environmental stressors.
No silicones, parabens, pegs, talc, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.
0.14 oz.
