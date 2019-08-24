Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Westman Atelier

Super Loaded Tinted Highlight

$65.00
At Violet Grey
Details A beautiful, multipurpose highlighting cream that delivers luxurious warmth in a universally flattering shade. Discover the versatility of a highlighter, contour, bronzer, and blush all-in-one potent compact. The soothing and easy-to-apply polish nourishes and treats the skin while enhancing your natural glow. Infused with a combination of anti-oxidants and hydrators, the buildable formula adds a radiant polish and instant suppleness to skin. Key ingredients include: Hylaruonic Acid Filling Spheres: Technology designed to smooth and plump wrinkles for a lifting effect. Caper Extract: This naturally soothing active derived from caper buds helps to reduce inflammation. Organic Jojoba Oil: A natural antioxidant that moisturizes for a radiant, luminous finish while protecting the skin from environmental stressors. No silicones, parabens, pegs, talc, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. 0.14 oz. Please note, this item is excluded from promotions.
Featured in 1 story
How To Master 2019's Biggest Makeup Trend
by Samantha Sasso