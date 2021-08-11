Paula's Choice

Super-light Wrinkle Defense Spf 30

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paula's Choice

Why is it different? RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 contains a special blend of a lightly tinted, pure mineral zinc oxide sunscreen along with a diverse blend of antioxidants known to boost skin’s environmental defenses and prevent premature ageing of skin, all with an exceptionally silky, light-matte feel. What does it do? An age-fighting formula protects and fortifies skin. You’ll see a more even-looking skin tone from first use, and with daily use you’ll see that skin feels and looks firmer. This unbelievably light and silky moisturiser perfectly preps skin for makeup. How to use Use as the last step in your AM skincare routine. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. If you don’t apply liberally, you will need to reapply every two hours after your skin is exposed to direct sunlight. If you plan to swim or perspire you must apply a water-resistant sunscreen.