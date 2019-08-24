Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Revlon

Super Length Mascara

$8.49
At Ulta Beauty
Revlon's Super Length Mascara has a lash extending fiber formula that glides on easily and builds quickly for a beautiful, extended lash look. This mascara also includes the Revlon Lash Stretch Brush.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Drugstore Mascaras
by Us