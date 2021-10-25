Coco & Eve

Super Hydrating Shampoo

Featuring a rich lather (but no drying sulphates!) the Super Hydrating Shampoo leaves hair feeling clean, hydrated and healthy from the very first wash. Never stripping locks of their colour, this shampoo uses hyaluronic acid to intensely hydrate for a smooth and soft finish, while pineapple fruit enzymes slough away the dirt, dry skin and excess product build-up atop your scalp. A fermented oil complex (featuring the likes of argan, almond and green tea oils) gives shine and strength without weighing hair down, and nourishing avocado pumps strands with proteins and vitamins before sealing hair cuticles for a lustrous look. Coconut feeds lengths with fatty acids to seal split ends too, and the iconic coconut and fig scent will transport you straight to a tropical island…