Beauty Pie

Super Healthy Skin™ Nourishing Body Polish

$10.72

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Pie

** Estimated back in stock date: End December ** This body scrub eats other body scrubs for breakfast. Formulated in Italy by a totally brilliant biochemist, this amazing body scrub provides unbeatable smoothing, skin softening and moisturising in one. It’s enriched with nourishing Omega 3 and Omega 6 Oils, Mango and Papaya Enzymes, antioxidant vitamin E, smoothing Apple Stem Cell extracts, Coconut Milk and real Orange, Lemon and Tonka Bean essences (it smells subtle, citrusy and expensive). One round in the shower with this scrub and you’ll feel the genius.