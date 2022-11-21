CYMBIOTIKA

Super Greens With Chlorophyll

$78.00

Easy to Use: Squeeze entire contents of pouch directly in mouth or stir into your favorite beverage. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Pro Tip: For enhanced cellular detoxification and protection mix with Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C and enjoy! ORGANIC INGREDIENTS: Created with only organic ingredients. This supplement is nutrient rich, while also being Vegan and Keto safe. Cymbiotika’s Super Greens is a convenient way to boost your daily nutrition. A bioavailable complex of some of nature’s most powerful plant compounds including chlorophyl, the precursor to sulforaphane also known as glucoraphanin, broccoli seed and other alkalizing greens. This product supports cellular detoxification and alkalization, healthy blood and iron levels, energy production and output, and activates immunological response systems.