Super Greens Purifying Face Mask

$22.99

Need a reset button for your skin post-holiday? This purifying face mask detoxes and calms the skin targeting common issues such as oiliness, congestion, blackheads, redness, and stressed skin. White clay (kaolin) and spirulina act as a gentle, deeply cleansing base to purify the skin without disrupting moisture levels, while jojoba, tomato, and broccoli seed oils leave the skin feeling hydrated by maintaining a healthy moisture barrier. Susty Point: The broccoli seed oil is cold pressed, minimizing the energy used during extraction, and the kaolin clay is locally sourced near BYBI’s UK HQ in Cornwall. Additionally, the packaging is made from sugarcane, a carbon-neutral material that is 100% recyclable.