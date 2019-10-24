Earth To Skin

Super Greens Nourshing Day Gel Cream

$8.94

This vitamin-rich Super Greens Day Cream instantly nourishes skin with nourishing moisture. Exclusive Broccoli-Cucumber-Kale Complex replenishes skin with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Iron and potent anti-oxidants, known to protect skin from free-radicals that cause skin damage. Loaded with rich Glycerin, known to draw in water, replenish and retain moisture by creating a protective skin barrier to stay hydrated. Sodium Hyaluronate helps to plump skin while a touch of Aloe Vera replenishes the signs of fatigue, aging and stress. Directions: In the morning, apply an even layer to freshly cleansed skin or as the last step in your morning skin care routine. For best results, use daily. Vitamin Rich, Nourishing