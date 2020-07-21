Glossier

Super Glow Vitamin C Serum, 1 Fl Oz

$28.00

At Glossier

__What it is:__ A potent, stable formulation of 5% Vitamin C derivative MAP + Magnesium PCA that delivers key ingredients without irritating sensitive skin__Why it’s special:__- Our Vitamin C derivative (Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate aka MAP) helps even tone and improve the appearance of dark spots (and because it’s stable, it won’t oxidize or degrade after you open the bottle), while Magnesium PCA enhances hydration and replenishes moisture, so skin looks recharged, fresh, and glowy- Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Seed Oil and Evodia Rutaecarpa Fruit Extract condition and nourish skin- Lightweight, fragrance-free emulsion soaks in immediately with no filmy residue__[Discover more about our Supers](https://glossier.com/picks/supers)__