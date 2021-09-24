United States
Tan-Luxe
Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-tan Serum, 30ml
$45.00
At Net-A-Porter
TAN-LUXE's 'Super Glow' formula combines the gradual color of the brand's self-tanner with the hydration of a serum - after a few applications, you'll have a supple, sun-kissed complexion. It's blended with Hyaluronic Acid to plump and hydrate skin, while Cocoa Seed Extract shields from environmental stressors. - Vegan and cruelty free
