Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-tan Serum
$49.00
A five-in-one hydrating serum that leaves skin glowing.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Formulation: Lightweight SerumHighlighted Ingredients:- Hyaluronic Acid: Delivers hydration to skin. - Cocoa Seed Extract: Works as a shield to protect the skin from daily environmental aggressors and pollutants. - Raspberry Seed Oil: Works as A natural anti-oxidant, rich in Vitamin E.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Hyaluronic super serum hydrates skin, while nourishing, superfood ingredients work to even skin tone, color-correct, and minimize pigmentationall with the ability to customize skins glow. This serum is also formulated with cocoa seed extract to shield skin from environmental aggressors.