General Information Say hello to the ultimate game-changer in beauty: MCoBeauty's SUPER GLOW BRONZING DROPS. Providing radiant nourishment and protection to any complexion, this formula is guaranteed to effortlessly enhance your natural radiance. With a seamlessly blendable texture, effortlessly integrate this solution into your skincare routine and complexion products for a show-stopping, natural glow that lasts. These concentrated bronzing drops are infused with coveted ingredients such as Jojoba Seed Oil, Cocoa Extract, White Tea Extract, and Hyaluronic Acid, providing a slew of incredible benefits, including ultimate nourishment, hydration, and protection to your skin barrier alongside its radiantly glowing finish. HOW TO USE IT: The highly concentrated formula is designed to be mixed with your favourite skincare products. Shake well to activate formulation. Add a drop or two of the Super Glow Bronzing Drops to your serum, oil, or moisturiser for a natural golden glow. For a more intense glow, apply directly to the skin on top of your base makeup. Should you wish to apply a sun-kissed glow anywhere else, simply add a couple of drops to your body moisturiser. KEY FEATURES • Multi-tasking bronzing formula • Instantly hydrates and brightens • Protects and nourishes skin • Concentrated formula for use on face and body • Infused with antioxidants • Utilises the skin-loving properties of Jojoba Seed Oil, Cocoa Extract, White Tea Extract and Hyaluronic Acid