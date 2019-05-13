Glossier

Super Glow

$28.00

Ever wish you could turn up the brightness on your skin? Super Glow does just that. __Vitamin C__ and __Magnesium__ (two things your body needs anyway!) energize and even the look of skin tone, creating a light-reflecting complexion. The milky emulsion soaks in immediately, delivering a delicate balance of 5% __Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate__ (MAP for short—it’s a more stable form of Vitamin C) with Magnesium PCA’s mineral properties to improve the look of dark spots without irritation. Skin feels as if it’s been recharged, like a fresh battery at 100%. Use it __after late nights at the office or 4am Instagram holes__. Add Super Glow to your daily routine for that “lit from within” look, all the time.\u003cbr\u003e

