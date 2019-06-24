Super Elixir Greens Alkalising Formula is an all-natural daily multivitamin developed by a nutritionist with 45 bio-live wholefood ingredients (no synthetics) treated gently to maintain vital nutrients. Using only the best possible ingredients including turmeric, pomegranate, shitake and maitake mushrooms, acai, kelp, aloe vera, dandelion, pre, and pro-biotics and of course, organic super greens. We believe natural wholefood nutrition, combined with a healthy lifestyle, is the key to a happy and positive life. Simply mix it with water or your daily smoothie.