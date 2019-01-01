Bleach London

Super Cool Colour Awkward Peach

£5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Pinky peach non-permanent hair colour. Mask based formula fades with each wash. Leave on shampooed, towel dried hair for 30 minutes then rinse straight our. Most effective on pre-lightened blonde or bleached hair. Intensity and shade depends on existing tone and individual hair porosity. Strand test recommended before first use. Features Boston round bottle design 250ml Warnings or Restrictions Warnings : Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. Read and follow instrucions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary 'black henna' tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not use if you have already experienced an allergic reaction to a hair colourant. Do not use if you have experienced a reaction to a temporary black henna tattoo in th past. This product may stgain. Do not use if your scalp is sensitive, itchy, damaged or has any abrasions. Do not use to dye eyelashes, eyebrows or facial hair. Avoid contact with the eyes. Rinse immediately if the product comes into contact with eyes. If wearing contact lenses, take them out before rinsing your eyes thoroughly with water. If irritation persists seek medical advice. Product Specification Size (0) Unit (EA) Height (11.2) Width (5.2) Depth (5.2) Product code: 744629 Product Uses Wearing latex gloves, massage colour into shampooed, towel dried hair. Distribute evenly. Leave for fifteen minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Don't shampoo.