Orange ya glad we made another fruit-shaped cooler bag and that this one looks like the coolest retro orange? We sure are. Pro Tip: Our cooler bag not only keeps your drinks cool, it also doubles as an insanely cute purse. Your beach game just keeps on getting more and more epic.
the details-
21.5 in. x 10 in.
Water resistant matte leatherette
Microfiber eva lining
Metal hardware
24 in. handles
Gold foil ban.do logo
Fits up to 20 cans
Free Returns
+
You have 30 days to return anything you’re unhappy with. Exceptions include personalized items and items marked as final sale. You’ll receive a free prepaid shipping label once your return is authorized.
Get more info here.