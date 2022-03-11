StriVectin

Super-c Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

Details Super-C Brighten & Correct Serum from StriVectin has the brightening power of Vitamin C and the correcting power of Retinol come together in one supercharged, lightweight serum. Benefits Restores radiance and clarity to dull, tired skin Smooths away fine lines and uneven texture Visibly firms and improves elasticity Key Ingredients Two Potent forms of vitamin C firm, restore clarity & brightens dull, tired skin Acerola Cherry Extract highly concentrated source of Pure Vitamin C Retinol enhances skin cell turnover to smooth rough, uneven texture and fine lines Clinical Results 97% showed improvement in skin brightness* 100% showed measured improvement in skin firmness** 100% showed no irritation to skin*** *Based on expert grading evaluation on 35 subjects at 6 weeks **Based on instrumental testing on 35 subjects at 6 weeks ***Based on tolerability study on 35 subjects at 12 weeks