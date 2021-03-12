StriVectin

Super-c Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

Super-C Brighten & Correct Serum from StriVectin has the brightening power of Vitamin C and the correcting power of Retinol come together in one supercharged, lightweight face serum. Two potent forms of stabilized Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate & Ascorbyl Glucoside) plus Acerola Cherry extract (a superfruit highly concentrated in Vitamin C) visibly brighten, firm and restore radiance to dull, tired skin. Retinol boosted by NIA-114 (Their proprietary form of Niacin) smooths fine lines and texture for visibly renewed, glowing skin. This non-sticky, lightweight formula absorbs quickly into skin, making it ideal to layer under moisturizer and makeup. Clinically Proven 97% showed improvement in skin brightness* 100% showed measured improvement in skin firmness** 100% showed no irritation to skin*** *Based on expert grading evaluation on 35 subjects at 6 weeks **Based on instrumental testing on 35 subjects at 6 weeks ***Based on tolerability study on 35 subjects at 12 weeks