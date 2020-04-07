Birkenstock

The wide array of colors that the Super Birki is available in makes it highly versatile for use in all sorts of occupational and private settings. This compact shoe made from water-resistant and dirt-repellent polyurethane is also oil-and grease-resistant. This extremely resilient material is washable to 80° Celsius and can be efficiently disinfected. Its resilience and its hygiene properties make it ideal for kitchens, medical environments, and the food industry – while it can equally serve as a practical garden clog. The anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed is lined with a moisture-wicking fabric. It can be removed for easy cleaning and is washable to 30° Celsius. All Super Birki models are certified in accordance with EN ISO 20347:2012 OB E (SRC category). Removable, anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed, washable to 30°C Material: PU (polyurethane) Footbed lining: fabric Sole: PU (polyurethane), nonslip, oil- and grease-resistant Certified occupational footwear in accordance with EN ISO 20347:2012 OB E (SRC category)