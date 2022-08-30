United States
Birkenstock
Super Birki By Birkenstock
$79.95
At Zappos
View the size chart The Super-Birki from Birki's® is a great alternative clog for work or play. Upper made with durable and heat resistant PU shell: washable to 140°F. Easy slip-on style clog/mule. Features linen liner: washable to 86°F. Removable and replaceable cork-latex contoured footbed. Slip resistant on wet, dry, oily, and wet ceramic tile, meets ISO standard. Durable synthetic outsole. Made in Germany. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!