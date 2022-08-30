Birkenstock

The Super-Birki from Birki's® is a great alternative clog for work or play. Upper made with durable and heat resistant PU shell: washable to 140°F. Easy slip-on style clog/mule. Features linen liner: washable to 86°F. Removable and replaceable cork-latex contoured footbed. Slip resistant on wet, dry, oily, and wet ceramic tile, meets ISO standard. Durable synthetic outsole. Made in Germany.