Ellis Brooklyn

Super Amber Eau De Parfum

$173.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A scent as delicate and warm as a soft cashmere blanket on warm skin. Super Amber is unlike any perfume you've smelled, it's not structured with top, middle and base notes but rather blooms once it interacts with your skin's own unique chemistry. Fragrance Notes: Amber, vanilla orchid, Virginia cedarwood and musk. Made without: Animal products, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and sulphates. Pair it with: Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau De Parfum Ellis Brooklyn Salt EDP Ellis Brooklyn Iso Gamma Super EDP