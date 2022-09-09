Saie

Sunvisor

Shield and moisturize with an SPF that’s equal parts clean, dewy, and silky. This super hydrating zinc oxide sunscreen is sheer, never chalky, and absorbs easily into skin for a complexion that feels amazing while fighting off harmful UV rays all at once. Plumps and hydrates with superhero ingredients like Grapeseed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E while Zinc Oxide protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Our sheer, lightweight formula ditches the cakey film and instead leaves skin looking dewy and feeling fresh. Easy to apply and even easier for your skin to absorb. Sunvisor may not be right for people with very oily skin as its base is made up of oils. - Daily skin love: protection + hydration - Fresh, dewy finish - Non-nano Zinc Oxide 15% with UVA/UVB sun protection