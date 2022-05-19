Hush Puppies

Sunshine Slide Sandal

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hush Puppies

Keep a brite outlook with our comfortable and colorful Sunshine Slides. We’re maxin’ and relaxin’ all summer long in the sandals that are basically inflatable pool floaties for your feet. Cute, comfy, and crazy colorful – these sandals are gonna have you pumped up all summer long. So, grab a marg, put on your sunnies, and hop on in cuz the water’s fine, girlfriend. • Bounce™: Our insole made of high rebound polyurethane compound foam provides extreme cushioning and returns energy in every step. This energizing cushion distributes weight evenly supporting the foot in total comfort • Unlined uppers allow relaxed fit and comfort • Soft synthetic socklining • Bounce™ footbed with memory foam • Cement construction • Molded TPR outsole provides traction and durability