Milk Makeup

Sunshine Skin Tint Spf 30

$42.00

A weightless, sheer liquid foundation that hydrates skin while providing buildable, natural-looking coverage and sun protection.What it does: Roll and blend your way to dewy, radiant skin. This preservative-free, ultra-fresh formula offers coverage that is buildable-yet-breathable, all while protecting you with SPF 30. Infused with a blend of avocado, mandarin, grapeseed, and olive oils, Sunshine Skin Tint delivers ultimate hydration that leaves skin looking fresh. Its antimicrobial packaging contains silver which allows for a preservative-free foundation. Plus, the glass rollerball applicator glides onto skin for quick, mess-free, on-the-go useno brushes needed. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Please note: This product is not recommended for those with a sensitivity to citrus or coconut oils. Sunshine Skin Tint is cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan, talc-free, and preservative-free.MILK MAKEUP believes you should have good ingredients, plus epic payoff, because compromise is cool, but not in your beauty routine. They care about what they put in their formulas just as much as what they leave outtheyre cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100-percent vegan. Its clean, cool beauty.Born in Milk Studios, a creative photo studio in NY and LA, MILK MAKEUPs community is their inspiration, and they celebrate beauty for everyone. From fresh-face to full-face, its not about how you create your lookits what you do in it that matters. MILK MAKEUP means no rules.Beauty Tip: For a full face, two to three clicks of the push-button will provide you with the perfect wash of Skin Tint. For targeted touch-ups, one click is all you need. Just adjust as needed to achieve your desired coverage.