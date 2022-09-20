Glasshouse Fragrances

Sunsets In Capri Edp

$99.95

For the next best thing to an Italian island getaway, there's Glasshouse Sunset in Capri Eau de Parfum. Now available in full-size bottle, this energising citrus-floral scent is a delicious blend of peach, mandarin, jasmine and musk. What are the notes in Glasshouse Sunset in Capri Eau de Parfum? Head: Cassis bud, mandarin, green, peach Heart: Jasmine, lily, peach Base: Amber, musk, marine notes This fragrance pays homage to the juicy white peach, with supporting top notes of zesty mandarin and cassis bud for depth. Middle notes feature rich white florals including jasmine and lily, while a base of amber and marine keeps things grounded and fresh. Glasshouse Sunsets in Capri Eau de Parfum is also available in 100ml and a 14ml travel spray. This listing is 50ml.