Details & Care What it is: A Nordstrom-exclusive woody and floral unisex eau de parfum with an addictive and explosive mood. Fragrance story: The setting of the sun is majestic, calming and often. A riot exemplifies upheaval and defiance mixed with energy and home. An imperfect balance. The key note in this eau de parfum is pink pepper, which offers a tingling floral and rose scent. Orange flower's citrus kick gives a lightly punchy and fresh edge, while a base of note cedarwood completes the fragrance with a richly warm and earthy finish that balances the coolness of the orange flower. Style: Woody, floral. Notes: - Top: pink pepper. - Middle: orange flower. - Base: cedarwood. Made in Spain Item #5888512 Ingredients Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Limonene, Linalool. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging