YCSD

Sunset Projection Led Light, Rainbow Sunset

$38.99 $25.99

Buy Now Review It

?Dreamlike visual experience?Do you want to be able to see the beautiful sunset at home? Now, our sunset/sun/rainbow projection floor lamp can provide such a beautiful sunset scene, so that you can also see the beautiful sunset at home, setting off the atmosphere.If you are dreaming of having a romantic modern home, this floor lamp is a must have. ?How to use?The farther the distance, the greater the projection that the sunset light can project on the wall or ceiling. The light casts amazing colored circular lights on the wall, ceiling and floor. The lamp head can be rotated 90 degrees, can produce different lights from different angles, so as to bring different effects to your room The size and shape of the halo can be adjusted by rotating the lamp. ?Photo props?Our sunset lights are used as photo props, allowing you to shine a charming sunset at home.dreamlike visual experienceour sunset/sun/rainbow projection floor lamp 5V 5W USB power supply, cable with switch, 1.5 meters long USB cable. ? Use Scenes?Modern LED lamps enable energy-saving and energy-efficient lighting of your house (e.g. living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen, hallway) or offices with pleasant light Living room. The lamp is also ideal as a children's room lamp or as a bedroom lamp. ?Widely used?The Shadow of Light is not restricted by space and can add a strong mood to your home and give your commercial space a different look and feel. Suitable for home decoration/gallery decoration/showroom decoration/bar to set the mood/couple photo shoot/party photo shoot etc. Features: 1 . Sunset/sun/rainbow projection floor lamp, dreamlike visual experience. 2 . The light casts a striking colorful circular light on the walls, ceiling and floor. 3 . The angle of the lamp head can be adjusted and can be rotated 90 degrees forward and backward. 4 . 5V 5W USB power supply, cable with switch, USB cable 1.5 meters long. 5 . The farther the distance, the larger the projection, which can be projected on the wall or ceiling. Specification: Size: Height: 25CM Diameter of the lamp holder: 7CM Diameter of the chassis: 12CM (The lamp holder can be rotated) Material: Aluminum Included: 1 x floor lamp Notice: 1. Actual color may be slightly different from the image due to different monitor and light effect. Please allow 1-3cm deviation due to manual measurement.