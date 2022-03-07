‎KWdesign

Sunset Projection Light

$16.99

💡[The Most Popular Atmosphere Light] – If you are looking for a special decorative lamp for your bedroom or a unique prop for photography, you should look no further! This sunset projector lamp from our is going to bring breath-taking sunset/rainbow to your room and add romantic element to your everyday life. 💡[360 Degree Rotation] – When the light is on, you can adjust the projecting angle within 360 degrees simply by turning the flexible neck of the lamp and find the best viewing angle to enjoy your personal sunset. The sunset rainbow projection lamp is powered through a USB cable with a convenient on/off switch, making it easy to find a power source wherever you want to enjoy your personal sunset view. 💡[High-Quality & Stable] – Unlike those ordinary projection lamp made of shabby material, FeeKe sunset light has a durable stand made of high-quality PC and steel to ensure longer service life; the connection joint of the lamp and the stand is made of steel and can last years. What’s more, to ensure the best projection result, we choose premium artificial crystal lens that delivers clear and colorful image once you turn on the lamp. 💡[Romantic Gift, Widely Applicable] – This sunset rainbow projector light is popular for a reason, everyone would fall in love with the magnificent sunset/rainbow it creates at a glance! You can light up your living room, bedroom, dining room with this beautiful sunset light or take great photo using it as a prop. It is also a perfect gift for lovers, friends, husband and wife, daughter and sisters. [100% Satisfaction Guaranteed] – There are three fabulous styles of the sunset projector lamps for your choice: sunset, red sunset and rainbow, you can always find the one you love the most. Please check the package content upon receiving the product. If you have any question about the product, please don’t hesitate to turn to us, we are always ready to help you! What makes Feeke sunset projector lamp so special Everyone loves this beautiful sunset lamp! You can enjoy your own sunset in your room now and take photos that will earn a lot of likes! And as a great gift, it would make the one who receives it happy. It turns an ordinary room into romantic loving nest The Most Popular Decoration Lamp This Year! High-Quality Material &Workmanship. 360 Degree Rotatable. Heavy Base for Stable Stand. Loving Gift for Romantic Atmosphere.