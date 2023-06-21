Nellsi

Sunset Lamp Projection

【16 Different Colors in One Lamp for Choose】- This Sunset Lamp is our newest design which can meet all your lighting needs. You don't have to buy several lamps for the colors, one is enough. Thanks for combination of art and technology, our Sunset Projection Lamp has Diverse Functions but also easy to use. Various needs can be achieved with one button. Just a click, you can see any color right before your eyes. 【Gradual Change and Quick-changing Option】- These 2 options are the World Debut Functions of Sunset Lamp Projector that can bring you unexpected visual experience. Gradual Change colors focus on Romantic Atmosphere. This Sunset Projector Lamp make romantic feeling stays with you as long as you want. Quick-changing colors make everybody passionate and enjoyable. Also make anywhere and anytime to be party ambience. Just click our video to glimpse the colors changing effect. 【Portable size but with 180 Degree Rotated and Adjustable Base】- You can carry this LED Lamp anywhere cause its portable size and light weight. The Sunset Lamp head can be rotated 360 degrees, it can produce different lights from different angle, creating a brilliant atmosphere, enjoy the beauty of different colors. Rotating the light can adjust the size and shape of the halo of projector night light. 【HD Crystal Lens and 10W Power Supply】- Thickened crystal lens, strong light transmission and refraction wider light-emitting surface. The greater the distance, the greater the projection throw on the wall or ceiling, also more beautiful light effect. High Power Supply to 10W make sure satisfied brightness you need at anywhere. 【365 Day Guarantee】- LISM All Sunset Projection Lamp go through rigorous inspection and testing to ensure all customers receive perfect quality products . We are confident that you will satisfied with our Color Changing Sunset Lamp. If you are not 100% satisfied, contact us directly (EVEN IF AFTER the Amazon return window) and we will provide you with a No-Questions-Asked replacement or refund. Appreciated.