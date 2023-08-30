Paul Smith

Sunseeker Candle

$127.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view A scent reminiscent of laidback holidays and the Italian seaside. Italian bergamot and mandarin blend with basil to evoque dining alfresco at sunset and balmy citrus groves. Hand-poured and blended with premium ingredients, this candle is formulated to ensure exceptional scent diffusion. Fragrance notes Bergamot, mandarin, basil and musk. Usage Before burning, protect surfaces using the lid as a coaster and trim the wick to 5mm. Once lit, burn until the entire top layer of wax has melted evenly (but avoid burning for longer than 4 hours). Extinguish with a snuffer and wait until the wax has hardened before replacing the lid to shield it from dust. When it’s time to reuse the vessel, avoid using the dishwasher. Instead, use warm water to loosen the wax, wash in soapy water and dispose of the wax residue carefully. Item Code I-061906