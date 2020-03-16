Hawaiian Tropic

Sunscreen Protective Dark Tanning Sun Care Sunscreen Lotion

Sensorial experience to your sun care. Pamper your skin like no ordinary sunscreen. Luxurious formula contains skin-loving ingredients. Hawaiian Tropic Tropic spf#4 Tropic tanning lotion, all about bringing an indulgent, sensorial experience to your sun care. Pamper your skin like no ordinary sunscreen, The luxurious formula contains skin-loving ingredients, Island botanicals and soothing scents that keep your skin ultra-moisturized, soft, and glowing. Hawaiian Tropic Tropic Tropic dark tanning lotion offers that classic coconut fragrance that everyone loves. Our unique moisturizing formula with exotic botanicals, extracts and Aloe Vera, Hawaiian Tropic Tropic Tropic dark tanning lotion keeps your skin ultra-moisturized, soft and glowing. Hawaiian Tropic Tropic Tropic dark tanning lotion is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.